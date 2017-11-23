Coronation Street: Colin and Moira leave Weatherfield, but will they be back?

Jim Moir - aka Vic Reeves - is up for a return to the cobbles

Colin Callen and Moira Pollock have left Coronation Street, having decided to start a new life together away from Weatherfield after a whirlwind romance.

The unlikely attraction between the comedic characters has made for amusing viewing and taken full advantage of the talents of guest stars Jim Moir (aka comedian Vic Reeves, in his soap debut) and The Archers’ Louiza Patikas (Helen Titchener).

Moir’s casting in particular was seen as a real coup for Corrie, and when asked by RadioTimes.com earlier this year whether he would be interested in extending his initial stint, he seemed rather keen.

“After three months I disappear, though not in a bad way, so I could come back. It allows me to go off and do other things but I would be interested and doing more.

“Being on the show has lived up to my expectations, it’s iconic. I’ve been watching it since I was a kid and feel it’s been with me forever.”

So could eccentric newsagent Colin and his disgraced medical centre manager lover Moira return one day? Or will we get to a see a spinoff following their further adventures in Stoke-on-Trent?

A Corrie insider told us: “as neither character has been killed off, who knows what might happen in the future?” And as Moir has been so positive about his soap experience, perhaps this isn’t the last we’ve seen of them…

