The best Black Friday 2017 UK deals

All the latest offers from Amazon, Argos, AO, John Lewis, GAME, Tesco, Currys PC World and more on TVs, technology, audio, tablets and for smart home

Deals are starting to come in thick and fast as we close in on Black Friday itself.

Advertisement

Amazon have already dropped a load of gaming deals at 8pm tonight, with the promise of a huge array of TV, tech and smart home deals coming at midnight.

GAME have launched their entire Black Friday range at 8pm on Thursday, so you can already bag some amazing deals on games consoles including the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 Pro and Xbox One X…

More deals are expected to drop in the next few hours with the likes of Argos and John Lewis about to show their full hands in the Black Friday discounting bonanza.

Keep checking back for updates.

Meanwhile here’s the best deals from the biggest retailers so far…

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

The all-new Amazon Echo is 20% off at just £69.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is 30% off at just £34.99

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

Sony Playstation Virtual Reality headset – was £349.99, now £249.99 (save £100)

Hitachi 43HB6J02U 43 Inch Full HD TV / DVD Combi – was £329.99, NOW £289.99 (save £40.00)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch – was £349.95 – NOW £249.95 (save £100)

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW: SAMSUNG UE58MU6120 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £949.00, NOW £649.00 (save £300.00) PlayStation 4 Pro & Game Bundle (Call of Duty WWII, Gran Turismo Sport and Fallout 4) – separate selling price £477.96, now £299.99 (save £177.97)

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

Asus T102HA-GR035T Z8350 4GB 64GB Win 10 10.1 – Touch Grey Transformer Mini 2-in-1 – was £449.00, NOW £349.00 (save £100.00)

Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – Was £320, now £249(save £70)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro: 2.3GHz dual-core i5, 128GB – was £1249.00, NOW £1199.00 (save £50.00)

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

Sony HT-RT5 Home Cinema System – was £409, now £299 (save £110)

HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop – was £1099.95, now £749 (save £350)

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid – was £179.95, now £129.95 (save £50)

Deals include:

XBOX ONE X + NOW TV – £429.99 – SAVE £30

XBOX ONE S 500GB HW + NOW TV – £169.99 – SAVE £70

PS4 500GB with COD WWII OR STAR WARS BF II + GT SPORT LE + HIDDEN AGENDA + NOW TV – £199.99 – SAVE OVER £95

PlayStation Pro 1TB FIFA 18 + COD WWII + NOW TV

– £299.99 – SAVE OVER £100

Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle – £279.99 – SAVE OVER £45

Save £440 on Samsung UE55MU6220 55” Curved 4K UHD TV

50% OFF DRAGON SLAY Arcade Stick

Save £30 on Apple AirPods

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

Save £120 on a new Samsung TV Soundbar

Save £100 on a Hisense 4K Ultra HD TV

Save £70 on a new Asus VivoBook laptop

TOP DEALS AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW:

Samsung UE55MU6220 55 Inch Curved Smart LED 4K Ultra HD TV Plus LED TVs 3 HDMI – was £749, now £549 (save £200)

BEATS Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – was £249, now £219 (save £31)

Nintendo Switch Console 32GB With Built-In NFC Touchpoint & IR Motion Camera– now £259 Console 32GB With Built-In NFC Touchpoint & IR Motion Camera

Now you’ve shopped. Here’s some questions you might have, answered…

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is many things. In America, it’s the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, when retailers slash prices and open early to encourage a pre-Christmas buying spree. In Britain it used to be best known as that funny day when Americans got into fights over cheap toasters. That changed in 2010, when Amazon UK started offering deals on the day and other shops followed suit. The media and retailers are determined to turn it into an ‘event’: newspapers get annual headlines about tramplings, robberies and ‘chaotic midnight scenes’, while retailers get massive advertising.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are numerous urban legends surrounding the name. One theory goes that this is the day on which shops sell enough to become profitable for the year: getting out of the red and into the black. Another states that it’s tied into the financial crisis of 1869, when the US gold market collapsed, although this was actually a different ‘Black Friday’.

Advertisement

The real origin seems to be the Philadelphia police force, who were so fed up with the “irksome problem” of traffic jams caused by shoppers they christened the day “Black Friday”. Retailers always hated the name, wanting to swap it for the more positive ‘Big Friday’, but it stuck.