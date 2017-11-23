Argos Black Friday 2017 best Thursday deals, offers and latest discounts

Argos are renowned for sizeable discounts on top technology during the annual Black Friday sales bonanza...

As one of the biggest retailers of technology and toys in Britain, Argos is one of the key players in the annual Black Friday discounts in the UK.

Last year Argos offered deep discounts on some of the hottest Christmas items including the Amazon Fire Stick, Fifa 17, Playstation PS4 500GB bundle, iPad Mini, Xbox One and much, much more.

In order to make sure you get early access to the best deals with Argos, it’s worth signing up to their special Black Friday newsletter.

Argos are already offering a great selection of deals across television, technology and smart homes. There’s great discounts on a range of the latest smart TVs and 4K TVs, NOW TV, smart watches, tablets and laptops, mobile phones, headphones and gaming. With more to come on Black Friday itself, bargain hunters should stay tuned to this page for more offers soon.

Televisions

Hitachi 43HB6J02U 43 Inch Full HD TV / DVD Combi – was £329.99, NOW £289.99 (save £40.00)

Hisense H55N5300 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – was £529.00, NOW £479.00 (save £50.00)

Hitachi 50HK6T74U 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – was £399.99, NOW £369.99 (save £30.00)

NOW TV Box with 4 Month Sky Entertainment Pass for just £19.99 – that’s half price!

Tablets and Laptops

Amazon Fire 7 Alexa 7 Inch 8GB Tablet – was £49.99, NOW £29.99 (save £20.00)

Amazon Fire 7 Alexa 7 Inch 16GB Tablet – was £59.99, NOW £39.99 (save 1/3)

Acer Aspire ES 15.6 Inch AMD E1 4GB 1TB Laptop – was £299.99, NOW £219.99 (Save £80.00)

Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 16GB Tablet – was £229.00, NOW £179.00 (£50.00)

Amazon Fire 8 HD Alexa 8 Inch 16GB Tablet – was £79.99, NOW £49.99 (£30.00)

Smart Watches

Apple Watch S1 38mm Space Grey / Black Sport Band – NOW just £249.99

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch – was £349.95 – NOW £249.95 (save £100)

Apple Watch Nike+ 38mm Grey Alu Case/Black Sport Band – was £369 – NOW £289 (save £80)

Headphones and Audio

Amazon Echo Plus – was £139.99, NOW £109.99 (save £30.00)

AKG C50BT On – Ear Wireless Headphones – was £99.99, NOW £69.99 (save £30.00)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In Ear Headphones For iOS – was £99.95, NOW £59.99 (save £39.00)

Mobile Phones and Gaming

Sim Free Nokia 5 Mobile Phone – was £179.95, NOW £129.95 (save £50.00)

Sim Free Motorola Moto G5 Mobile Phone – was £169.95, NOW £129.95 (save £40.00)

MSI Codex i5 8GB 1TB GTX1050TI Gaming PC – was £799.99, NOW £629.00 (save £170.00)

PS4 Pro Black 1TB with FIFA 18 Bundle – NOW £299.99

X-Rocker Elite Pro Gaming Chair – PS4 & Xbox One – was £189.99, NOW £149.99 (save £40.00)

Keep checking back with the page as we’ll be updating the latest deals and offers on a regular basis.

