Amazon Black Friday 2017: Thursday deals, TV discounts and Echo offers

From the Amazon Echo and Kindle Paperwhite to smartphones and 4K TVs there's plenty already available

How to get the best deals on Amazon?

It is highly recommended to sign up as an Amazon Prime customer (you get a free trial) as Prime customers will get free postage and packaging on all purchases, in addition to exclusive early access to Lightning Deals, throughout the Black Friday period, between 17th – 26th November. Plus you’ll have free postage for all your Christmas shopping – and access to watch exclusive Prime TV shows like The Grand Tour – too!

What are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon I can get today – Thursday 23rd November

Amazon has a vast range of products on offer under their dedicated Amazon Black Friday page – this will be updated on a daily basis with the latest deals and discounts – below are some of the best;

Smart Homes

Echo Plus —was £139.99, NOW £109.99 (save £30.00)

The all-new Amazon Echo – was £89.99, NOW £69.99 (£20.00)

The Amazon Echo Dot – was £49.99, NOW £34.99 (save £15.00)

Up to 50% off selected smart heating products from Hive and Osram

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with Professional Installation – was £249.00, NOW £159.00 (save £90.00)

Televisions

There’s loads of Black Friday TV deals available from Toshiba to Sony Bravia here

LG 55UJ630V 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (2017 Model) [Energy Class A] – was £719.99, NOW £549.00 (save £170.99)

Sony Bravia KDL40RE453 (40-Inch) Full HD HDR TV – (2017 Model) [Energy Class A+] – was £550.00, NOW £299.00 (£251.00)

Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV with Freeview Play – (2017 Model) – was £599.99, NOW £439.00 (£160.99)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote Control – was £39.99, NOW £24.99 (save £15.00)

20% off a range of projectors from LG, Optoma and Acer

Tablets

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, 6″ High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light – was £109.99, NOW £79.99 (£30.00)

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB – was £149.99, NOW £109.99 (save £40.00)

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8″ HD Display, 16 GB – was £79.99, NOW £49.99 (save £30.00)

All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7″ Display, 8 GB, Black – was £49.99, NOW £29.99 (save £20.00)

All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB – was £99.99, NOW £69.99 (save £30.00)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8″ Display, 32 GB – was £129.99, NOW £89.99 (save £40.00)

Want to be updated when there is Radio Times news?

Games consoles

Xbox One S 500GB Console: Shadow of War Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 – NOW £199.99 (bundle savings: £53.85)





Sony PlayStation FIFA 18 Pro 1 TB with FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack – NOW £299

Sony PlayStation Pro (1TB) with FIFA 18 + Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) – NOW £299

Keep on top of the latest games deals here and sign up as an Amazon Prime member for free delivery

Speakers and soundbars

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker,Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Touch Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bold Bass – NOW £29.99

Sony SRS-XB30 Powerful Portable Wireless Speaker with Extra Bass and Lighting – was £150.00, NOW £75.00 (save £75.00)

Yamaha YAS-93 Front Surround Soundbar System with Dual Built-In subwoofers – was £179.95, NOW £99.00 (save £80.95)

Other Tech offers

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones – was £99.95, NOW £50.00 (save £49.95)

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch with Wrist Based Heart Rate – was £249.99, NOW £139.99 (save £100)





Get 20% off new Sony, Motorola and Nokia smartphones

Big Brother Beanbags X-L funky bean bags: save £10.01 (now just £25.99)

Save £50 on new Jabra Bluetooth headphones – now just £29.99

Save over £100 on a new Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Save up to 25% on iOTA Laptops

Also, ALL Amazon Dash buttons are now reduced from £4.99 to just £1.99!

What are Amazon Lighting Deals and ‘Deals of the Day’?

Amazon will have new ‘Deals of the Day’ every day throughout the period, ranging from Amazon devices, electronics and pet supplies to kitchen and home & garden items. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – introduced throughout the sale, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.