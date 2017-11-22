Tesco Black Friday 2017 – best deals, latest offers and discounts
The supermarket giant is due to start a week of discounts and deals on 20th November
Black Friday is almost upon us with some retailers like Amazon already offering discounts. (They’ve got 30% off some of their tech like the Echo and Echo Dot, with Fire tablets on offer soon, too)
Now Tesco has joined the party with a range of deals on phones and SIM cards available from Monday 20th November until Sunday 3rd December.
Tesco Mobile smartphone and SIM Black Friday deals
Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy S7 at only £21.99 per month, with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts.
Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from £33.75 per month and £36.49 per month, with 2GB of data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.
And for those looking for a budget bargain, the Alcatel U5 HD comes with a free Alcatel Moveband Digital (RRP £39.99) for £65 when bought with a £10 Rocket Pack.
SIM-only deals include a 30GB monthly allowance for just £25 a month, with 5GB data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts for just £11.
Aside from Tesco’s official Black Friday deals arrive, they’re offering a number of discounts on other electricals, including….
Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – £249 (save £70)
LG 43LJ594 43 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV with Freeview Play – £319 (save £30)
HP 11.6″ Stream 11-aa000na X360 Intel Celeron 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Laptop with Office 365 and 1TB OneDrive Storage – £249 (save £30)
HP 14-BP015NA 14 Inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 500GB HDD Thin and Light Laptop – £349 (save £30)
Meanwhile why not check out: