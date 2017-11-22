Accessibility Links

Fans think they spotted some cool Doctor Who references in Paul McGann’s Holby City trailer debut

The Eighth Doctor is back – and he’s working for the NHS

The news that former Doctor Who star Paul McGann was coming to popular BBC hospital drama Holby City was already pretty exciting news, with the erstwhile Eighth Doctor set to make his debut in a two-part special next month.

But now things are even more exciting, because a new trailer has now been unveiled introducing McGann’s character Professor John Gaskell – and a few fans can’t help but see Doctor Who’s influence in the footage, which features McGann as a mysterious hero bursting through the doors to save the day.

In fact, there are some even more direct comparisons if you look closely.

Looks like anyone sad they never got to see Paul McGann’s Doctor in a full TV series has a treat in store for them. Five quid says he whips out the sonic screwdriver during surgery…

Paul McGann will appear in Holby City in a two-part episode on 5th and 7th December on BBC1

All about Doctor Who

