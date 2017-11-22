Fans think they spotted some cool Doctor Who references in Paul McGann’s Holby City trailer debut

The Eighth Doctor is back – and he’s working for the NHS

The news that former Doctor Who star Paul McGann was coming to popular BBC hospital drama Holby City was already pretty exciting news, with the erstwhile Eighth Doctor set to make his debut in a two-part special next month.

Advertisement

But now things are even more exciting, because a new trailer has now been unveiled introducing McGann’s character Professor John Gaskell – and a few fans can’t help but see Doctor Who’s influence in the footage, which features McGann as a mysterious hero bursting through the doors to save the day.

Paul McGann Is very much like The Eighth Doctor in this #HolbyCity trailer don't you think? #DoctorWho I think I got away with that one! *cough* 👀 https://t.co/SVStqhgZHs — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) November 22, 2017

Very strong Doctor Who TV movie vibez off the RIDICULOUS new Holby City trailer for Paul McGann joining the cast. https://t.co/e20ibVhclV pic.twitter.com/oh93rmbBdu — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) November 21, 2017

https://t.co/T7jebfSAVY PAUL MCGANN SHOULD HAVE BEEN A NEW WHO DOCTOR this trailer is so Doctor Who it hurts — Sean Mozzy 🐧🔥 (@SeanMossy) November 21, 2017

SO excited for Paul McGann to finally get the TV Doctor Who series he always deserved. https://t.co/xb1ll1oD13 — I am the F B I (@itsmelukepenny) November 21, 2017

In fact, there are some even more direct comparisons if you look closely.

Inspired by @rudemrlang's tweet, I decided to do a direct comparison. (1/5)https://t.co/vDCauFRY59 — K von Bacon (@MatGreenfield) November 21, 2017

Running down hospital corridors: check (2/5) pic.twitter.com/DhZ2T5Ymbr — K von Bacon (@MatGreenfield) November 21, 2017

Scared looking doctors in blue lighting: check (3/5) pic.twitter.com/bF92MIJh0G — K von Bacon (@MatGreenfield) November 21, 2017

Figure moving down shadowy hospital corridor: check (4/5) pic.twitter.com/RTdG8jXPIk — K von Bacon (@MatGreenfield) November 21, 2017

Paul McGann looking concerned at something to his left in a hospital ward: check (5/5) pic.twitter.com/e097BtL6c7 — K von Bacon (@MatGreenfield) November 21, 2017

Looks like anyone sad they never got to see Paul McGann’s Doctor in a full TV series has a treat in store for them. Five quid says he whips out the sonic screwdriver during surgery…

Advertisement

Paul McGann will appear in Holby City in a two-part episode on 5th and 7th December on BBC1