Emmerdale: Rebecca looks guilty as police probe Lachlan’s disappearance – watch the scene

Will she reveal the truth about the tensions at Home Farm?

The hunt for troubled Lachlan White picks up pace in tonight’s Emmerdale as Chrissie frets over her son’s sudden disappearance.

You can get a sneak peek of this evening’s episode of the ITV soap as PC Swirling calls round to Home Farm with his latest report into the police investigation, while Rebecca looks on guiltily from the sofa.

She, of course, knows all about the recent tensions at the house after discovering all about Robert’s duplicity. But will she reveal the truth to Chrissie?

As her sister thanks her for her support, a torn Rebecca can only look on and try to mask her own anguish. But will the full facts end up coming out?

You can watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

