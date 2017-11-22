Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Rebecca looks guilty as police probe Lachlan’s disappearance – watch the scene

Emmerdale: Rebecca looks guilty as police probe Lachlan’s disappearance – watch the scene

Will she reveal the truth about the tensions at Home Farm?

Screen Shot 2017-11-22 at 08.41.25

The hunt for troubled Lachlan White picks up pace in tonight’s Emmerdale as Chrissie frets over her son’s sudden disappearance.

Advertisement

You can get a sneak peek of this evening’s episode of the ITV soap as PC Swirling calls round to Home Farm with his latest report into the police investigation, while Rebecca looks on guiltily from the sofa.

She, of course, knows all about the recent tensions at the house after discovering all about Robert’s duplicity. But will she reveal the truth to Chrissie?

Screen Shot 2017-11-22 at 08.43.09

As her sister thanks her for her support, a torn Rebecca can only look on and try to mask her own anguish. But will the full facts end up coming out?

You can watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th November 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 7994 Tuesday 21st November 2017 Lachlan is hiding up in the attic and is secretly watching his family. From his hiding place Lachlan then hears Rebecca talk about Rug Tree Bonds with Robert and is sickened to know she knows about his scam.) Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: Lachlan to go on power drill rampage?

17_10_EMM_ROBERT_WORRIES_02

Emmerdale: Robert orders Chrissie’s murder!

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2017-11-22 at 08.41.25
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th November 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 7994 Tuesday 21st November 2017 Lachlan is hiding up in the attic and is secretly watching his family. From his hiding place Lachlan then hears Rebecca talk about Rug Tree Bonds with Robert and is sickened to know she knows about his scam.) Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: Lachlan to go on power drill rampage?

17_10_EMM_ROBERT_WORRIES_02

Emmerdale: Robert orders Chrissie’s murder!

itv jh

Emmerdale: Lachlan White kills himself?

122169

Emmerdale: has Chrissie killed Rebecca? Here’s what happens next!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more