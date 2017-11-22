Emmerdale: Lachlan’s fate is revealed in eerie twist

Creepy Lachlan is spying on his family from a secret hiding place at Home Farm

Emmerdale has tonight revealed that creepy Lachlan White is spying on his own family from a secret hideaway in the rafters of Home Farm.

Troubled Lachlan has deliberately given the impression that he’s vanished from the village, but is instead keeping tabs on the Whites by creating secret spy holes with the use of a power drill.

The ITV soap gave fans their first clue in yesterday’s episode when cleaner Lydia was seen vacuuming wood a pile of shavings from off the dining room floor.

But things became more overt on Wednesday when Lachlan was shown to be keeping tabs on Chrissie, Rebecca and Lawrence through the air vents and drilled apertures.

How much he has witnessed remains to be seen – but you can bet that he’s overheard Rebecca’s recent showdown with Robert, a confrontation that saw her banning him from seeing their son.

Viewers will now have to wait and see what Lachlan intends to do next: will he decide to wreak revenge on those he feels have wronged him? And who might feel the force of his barely suppressed anger?

