Coronation Street: see Sally left humiliated by Gina in heartbreaking new scene

Sally kicks her sister out in this sneak peek look at Wednesday's double bill

Sally Metcalfe’s mayoral inauguration party will go horrendously wrong in tonight’s Coronation Street when bailiffs arrive with a court order to take goods up to the value of £5,000.

Advertisement

As they help themselves to her furniture, Sally is horrified to discover that the debt is – of course – in her sister Gina’s name.

In this sneak peek look at Wednesday’s double bill, Sally rails at Gina for fraudulently using her name as guarantor and orders her leave.

Will a let-down Sally ever be able forgive her sister?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.