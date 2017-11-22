Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: see Sally left humiliated by Gina in heartbreaking new scene

Sally kicks her sister out in this sneak peek look at Wednesday's double bill

CORRIE 9306 WEDS 22ND NOV 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Sally Metcalfe’s mayoral inauguration party will go horrendously wrong in tonight’s Coronation Street when bailiffs arrive with a court order to take goods up to the value of £5,000.

As they help themselves to her furniture, Sally is horrified to discover that the debt is – of course – in her sister Gina’s name.

Screen Shot 2017-11-22 at 11.22.30

In this sneak peek look at Wednesday’s double bill, Sally rails at Gina for fraudulently using her name as guarantor and orders her leave.

Will a let-down Sally ever be able forgive her sister?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street.

visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Coronation Street

CORRIE 9308 FRI 24TH NOV 1930 PREVIEW CLIP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

