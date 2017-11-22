Coronation Street: see Phelan play new mind games with Anna and Gary – watch the scene

Are we expected to believe that Pat is a changed man?

Has Pat Phelan really turned over a new leaf? Surely not?! And yet here he is on Friday’s Coronation Street handing a wad of cash to Billy for the church fund and telling Anna that he’s a changed man.

You can get a sneak peek of Phelan’s Road to Damascus moment below as he tells a suspicious Anna that he’s decided not to say anything to Sarah about Gary’s fling with Nicola. But does he have an ulterior motive?

Later in the week, Anna will be seen luring Phelan to Number 13 in an attempt to entrap him. But her plan to get him to confess to framing her for Seb’s accident looks set to go badly wrong. Will the dastardly Pat ever get his comeuppance?

Watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

