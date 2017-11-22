Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon on Bethany’s lapdancer plot – “She takes back control of her own body”

"Whether it’s the right thing is another story," says the Corrie star

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed why Bethany Platt will turn to lap dancing as part of a controversial new plotline set to be shown in 2018.

Advertisement

Bethany has, of course, had a traumatic year after being groomed for sexual exploitation by the predatory Nathan Curtis. With her abuser and his gang now behind bars, Bethany will soon be seen getting employment at a local strip club.

Speaking about Bethany’s motivations, Fallon said: “For Bethany, it’s a thing to say that she has control over what those men can do to her, so they can’t touch her and they can’t do anything to her.”

As to why how her character feels about her new job, the Corrie star added to the Manchester Evening News:

“She takes back control of her own body and the way she views herself. In her mind she’s laughing at them .

“Obviously a lot of people will be asking ‘why is she doing that? that’s ridiculous’. But it’s the way that she’s recovering. Whether that’s the right thing is another story.”

A source recently told The Sun: “Becoming a lapdancer is about having control over men for Bethany. She feels she has power over the punters she’s dancing for because they are paying to watch her but can’t touch her.

“She pities them for wanting her and the fact she refuses to take all her clothes off helps her feel like she’s the one calling the shots. But she keeps what she’s doing a secret.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.