Black Friday TV deals: latest offers, best discounts and savings

Thinking about upgrading your telly? Now is this time as retailers like Argos, Currys and Amazon launching great Black Friday deals

You love TV, we love TV… but is now the time to get a new TV?

Advertisement

Well, if you are thinking of treating yourself to a new tube before Christmas, Black Friday is probably a pretty good time to do it.

The huge day of retail discounts has become famous for its technology deals, and every year both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have featured a huge range of discounted TVs front and centre of retailer’s offerings. 2017 will be no exception.

Want to be updated when there is Radio Times news? Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Email Address Sign up By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time.

UPDATE! Save £500 on a top of the range 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV from LG, available at Currys

Get up to £170 off a brand new LG and Hisense 4K TV on Amazon now

UPDATE: Pick up a Toshiba 43” 4K Ultra HD TV for just £279 on electrical goods site AO. The same TV is on sale for £399.99 elsewhere

There’s £40 off the Hitachi 43HB6J02U 43 Inch Full HD TV / DVD Combi at Argos– now just £289

What will be discounted on the day?

Expect to see 4k TVs slashed in price as the very latest technology becomes even more affordable than ever. But it won’t just be high end products on offer, there is sure to be a great range of televisions for every budget, so whether you’re looking for a portable for your bedroom or a brand new behemoth for the lounge… this will be the day for you!

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2017 TV deals?

All the big retailers will be getting in on the act, but expect massive discounts from the biggest players including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Tesco and AO to name but a few.

Are there any other deals already available?

Indeed there are. It may be called Black Friday, but these days the shopping event seems to be spread out across a couple of weeks.

Currys PC World are currently listing more than 30 TV deals which they describe as “Black Friday Prices now” which all have free next day delivery.

They’re offering hundreds of pounds off Samsung and LG TVs and also have discounts on JVC, HISENSE and Panasonic sets.

John Lewis aren’t calling it Black Friday yet, but they’re currently offering 50 discounts on TVs on their website.

They have hundreds of pounds off Sony Bravia, Samsung, LG OLED and more – as well as other offers and promotions.

Very have the Samsung UE49MU6220KXXU 49 inch, 4K Ultra HD Certified, HDR, Smart, Curved TV at £499 (reduced by £130)

AO are offering a range of TV deals as part of its Black Friday fortnight offering. Check them out here

Advertisement

Argos are sure to be releasing TV deals soon