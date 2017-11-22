Black Friday 2017 Amazon tablet deals – the best discounts and offers

From the Kindle Paperwhite to the Fire HD - prices are tumbling at the online retail giant

Every Black Friday there’s a raft of tablet deals available from Amazon and other retailers – and 2017 is looking like no exception.

Even before we reach the big discounting day itself, deals are springing up across the Internet with up to 30% off many of Amazon’s products from the Kindle Paperwhite to the popular Fire Kids range – with many more on their way. There’s also deals galore starting to appear at Currys PC World, Argos and we’ll be expecting more from Tesco, GAME, John Lewis and beyond as the week goes on.

Keep checking back to this page for our selection of the best deals.

Remember, if you are planning to shop with Amazon you can get a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime which gets you free delivery on millions of items as well as a host of other services including next day deliver, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, free photo storage and various other services and discounts – including TV shows like The Grand Tour.

Right, here’s the best deals we’ve found so far…

Kindle Paperwhite is now just £79.99 (previous price £109.99)

Fire 7 Kids reduced to £69.99 from £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99

And here’s some of the best deals from other retailers:

Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 2GB 32GB Tablet FHD – Argos £149.99 (save £30)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch 3GB 32GB Tablet – Argos £249.99 (save £50)