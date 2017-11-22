AO Black Friday 2017 – latest deals, discounts and special offers

The appliances and electrical goods online store has launched its Black Friday deals early with up to £500 off some gadgets

Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday is coming soon, but many retailers are already launching their best deals in a bid to get ahead of the competition.

Electrical goods store and appliances retailer AO is already revealing some of its biggest deals, so if you’re in the market for new gadgets for your home check out the latest bargains below…

Between Tuesday 21st November and Wednesday 22nd, AO are offering 10% off all TVs priced £499 or over (excluding OLED TVs) when you used the following code: BFTV10

What are the best Black Friday deals on AO?

From TVs to kettles, kitchen gadgets to laptops, AO will be offering new deals every day in the run-up to Black Friday itself.

With new technology coming out all the time, Ultra HD televisions are set to be heavily discounted, so keep an eye out on the best TV deals in particular.

Check out some of the best deals on gadgets and electricals available now.

Save £100 on a Hisense 4K Ultra HD TV

Pick up a Toshiba 4K Ultra HD TV for just £279

Save £70 on a new Asus VivoBook laptop

Save £120 on a new Samsung TV Soundbar

Save £500 on a De’Longhi Eletta Cappuccino coffee machine

Save £15 on a new Google Home mini speaker (now just £34)

How do I get the best deals on AO?

Don’t go rushing in to the biggest deals all at once. AO will be rolling out new deals every day on its deal page, but before you get sucked in to a big discount, check for the same item elsewhere and on price comparison websites.

If you’re already clear in your mind what you’re after, save or bookmark links to them on the major sites: AO, Amazon, Tesco, Currys, Argos etc. Then you can easily keep tabs on who is offering the best deal when.