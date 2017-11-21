Tesco Black Friday 2017 – best deals, discounts and special offers

The supermarket giant is due to start a week of discounts and deals on 20th November

Black Friday is almost upon us with some retailers like Amazon already offering discounts. (They’ve got 30% off some of their tech like the Echo and Echo Dot, with Fire tablets on offer soon, too)

Now Tesco has joined the party with a range of deals on phones and SIM cards available from Monday 20th November until Sunday 3rd December.

Save £120 on the Samsung Galaxy S7 at only £21.99 per month, with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts.

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from £33.75 per month and £36.49 per month, with 2GB of data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts.

And for those looking for a budget bargain, the Alcatel U5 HD comes with a free Alcatel Moveband Digital (RRP £39.99) for £65 when bought with a £10 Rocket Pack.

SIM-only deals include a 30GB monthly allowance for just £25 a month, with 5GB data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts for just £11.

Aside from Tesco’s official Black Friday deals arrive, they’re offering a number of discounts on other electricals, including….

Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – £249 (save £70)

LG 43LJ594 43 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV with Freeview Play – £319 (save £30)

HP 11.6″ Stream 11-aa000na X360 Intel Celeron 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Laptop with Office 365 and 1TB OneDrive Storage – £249 (save £30)

HP 14-BP015NA 14 Inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 500GB HDD Thin and Light Laptop – £349 (save £30)

