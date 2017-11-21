Accessibility Links

Kate Connor to leave Coronation Street?

A desperate Kate wants to move overseas

01_12_CORO_RANA_KATE

Kate Connor will announce that she’s moving to Spain with Johnny and Jenny in next week’s Coronation Street. But does she really want to go overseas or is she just trying to hurt Rana?

The upcoming drama will see the tormented Ms Nazir left gutted when she hears the news, while Kate paints on a smile for Johnny’s sake.

But, in the end, Kate breaks down and admits to Luke that she doesn’t want to leave, but that it’s killing her being around Rana.

29_11_CORO_KATE_LUKE_02

Later in the week, an unsuspecting Zeedan sends Rana and Kate to attend a food fair on his behalf. But when the van breaks down in the middle of nowhere, Rana ends up confessing to Kate how she can’t stop thinking about her, but knows that her parents would never speak to her again should she act on her feelings.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate’s heart goes out to her – and with the chemistry electric, will the pair finally give in to their feelings?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

