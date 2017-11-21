Hollyoaks: Mac Nightingale attacked next week, but who’s responsible?

Is the truth about Neeta's death and the school explosion about to be revealed?

Hollyoaks is lining up a special week of episodes focusing on the fate of Mac Nightingale, as someone attacks the killer landlord after his involvement in the school explosion that killed Neeta Kaur looks set to be revealed. Will Mac survive, and who is responsible?

From this Friday’s E4 showing (24 November), the next four episodes begin with a creepy flash forward showing Mac lying lifeless in the car park of the Dog in the Pond, before winding back to trace the chain of events that leads to that moment.

As the net closes in on him, Mac panics his part in causing the blast at Hollyoaks High and letting Neeta fall to her death due to his uncontrollable jealousy of her love for pupil Hunter McQueen will be exposed.

The village gathers to mourn Neeta at her memorial service, but Mac is fuming when Hunter arrives – despite being told by his love rival to stay away – and the fellas fight. The clash is curtailed, however, when DS Thorpe turns up – what’s he doing there? Has he got evidence proving Mac’s guilt?

Meanwhile, Marnie suspects her ex-husband is hiding something and attempts to seduce a confession out of Mac as to what really happened the day of the school disaster. Then when Hunter’s brother Prince, Myra McQueen and Sally St Claire watch the video Myra filmed at the memorial a few days later, they realise Mac accidentally incriminates himself by revealing he was at the school when the explosion happened – despite telling everyone he was nowhere near it…

Sally confronts Mac, while more dark secrets emerge from the Nightingales’ past that make the poisonous patriarch a marked man – and give certain members of the family a strong motive for vengeance.

Who finally flips and teaches Mac a lesson? Has Hunter discovered the truth and beaten him as an act of revenge? Could Sally, who also had deep feelings for her colleague, be the one who did it? Or was it someone else with an axe to grind? And is he being killed off?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.