Holby City: “lives changed forever” in two-part special as Paul McGann debuts

A shock incident tears the wards of Holby apart

Former Doctor Who star Paul McGann will make his Holby City debut next month in a two-part special that puts staff members at the hospital in great peril.

McGann’s character, Professor John Gaskell, will be caught in the middle of a shocking incident on the wards that will tear their world apart.

Simon Harper, executive producer of Holby City and Casualty, said today: “I’m enormously proud of the Holby cast, crew and our lead writer Andy Bayliss for this stunningly dramatic and moving two-part event.

“You’ll see our NHS heroes instinctively rush towards the hospital’s greatest peril yet in a story that changes lives forever – and the fact that the episodes introduce Paul, one of our country’s most internationally renowned screen talents, is the icing on the cake.”

The two-parter – to be broadcast on Tuesday 5 and Thursday 7 December – will also see a suspended Ric (Hugh Quarshie) manage to find his way into the chaos at the hospital following desperate calls from Donna (Jaye Jacobs).

Jac (Rosie Marcel), meanwhile, faces mounting pressure in both her personal and professional life, while Raf (Joe McFadden) is reminded of why he fell in love with medicine.

But then comes the moment when Holby is plunged into darkness, with show bosses promising ‘the greatest threat the hospital has ever experienced…’



News, photos, videos and full episode guide

