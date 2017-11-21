Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Robert Sugden’s scam is revealed – how will Chrissie and Lawrence react?

Emmerdale: Robert Sugden’s scam is revealed – how will Chrissie and Lawrence react?

And will Robert have the last laugh when he springs another surprise?

27_11_EMM_ROBERT_WHITES_01

Robert’s Sugden’s scheming will be exposed on next week’s Emmerdale when Chrissie confronts him about his plan to take over Home Farm.

Advertisement

Having finally worked out that dummy company Rug Tree Bonds is an anagram of Robert Sugden (we’d hate to see how long it would take her to crack a Countdown conundrum, by the way), Chrissie demands answers from her ex-husband, who claims that he’s a changed man.

27_11_EMM_ROBERT_WHITES_02

Despite Robert’s insistence that he wants to be a good father to son Seb, Chrissie can’t forgive him and kicks him out, promising to kill him if Lachlan – who has recently gone missing – is dead.

The next day, Chrissie witnesses Lawrence talking intimately with Robert and can’t believe her eyes. Pretty soon, the penny drops and Chrissie and Rebecca both realise that Robert has seduced their father.

28_11_EMM_LAWRENCE_ROBERT_02

Later, when Lawrence arrives home and witnesses Chrissie and Rebecca looking utterly betrayed, he’s forced to admit to having slept with Robert (or so he thinks). But by the week’s end, Robert has revealed another bombshell which pulls the rug out from under Lawrence.

Just how will the White family patriarch react to this latest shock?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

144821.2f62f809-dad2-4aa1-82f7-6e18157490b2

Emmerdale: Robert Sugden secretly plots with Chrissie’s uncle Tim to destroy Lawrence – what happens next?

17_10_EMM_ROBERT_WORRIES_02

Emmerdale: Robert orders Chrissie’s murder!

All about Emmerdale

27_11_EMM_ROBERT_WHITES_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144821.2f62f809-dad2-4aa1-82f7-6e18157490b2

Emmerdale: Robert Sugden secretly plots with Chrissie’s uncle Tim to destroy Lawrence – what happens next?

17_10_EMM_ROBERT_WORRIES_02

Emmerdale: Robert orders Chrissie’s murder!

itv jh

Emmerdale: Lachlan White kills himself?

122676

Emmerdale: Robert to break Lachlan out of prison?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more