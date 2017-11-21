Emmerdale: Robert is banned from seeing son Seb as Rebecca lashes out

Robert Sugden has been left in a state of shock on tonight’s Emmerdale after an angry Rebecca White told him that she no longer considered him to be the father of their baby.

Rebecca vented her anger at Robert and slapped him across the face after discovering that he’d duped her family while attempting to stage a takeover at Home Farm.

Robert’s duplicity came to light after Rebecca saw ‘investor’ Kath working on a home shopping channel. After working out that the name of Kath’s company – Rug Tree Bonds – was actually an anagram of Robert Sugden, she confronted the man behind the scam.

Robert was then seen attempting to worm his way out of Rebecca’s accusations, but she remains adamant that he’ll never come near either her or baby Seb again.

Only Chrissie’s fears about the current whereabouts of son Lachlan have stopped Rebecca from blurting out the truth to the rest of the Whites.

But you can expect the clan to catch on very soon, with it all going awfully wrong for Mr Sugden in next week’s episodes…

