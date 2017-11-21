Emmerdale: can Debbie trust Tom? “Something doesn’t add up,” says Charley Webb

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has said that her character Debbie Dingle should be cautious where her fledgling romance with mysterious Tom Waterhouse is concerned.

“I would warn her to go carefully,” says the soap star. “I think someone looking in would realise that Tom paying her all that money was suspicious. Something doesn’t quite add up.”

Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap will see Charity take her daughter to one side and tell her something that makes Debbie question her relationship with her rich businessman boyfriend.

“When Charity asks for a word with Debbie, she doesn’t think it’s anything to do with Tom,” comments Webb. “She just thinks it’s Charity being Charity. And as soon as her mum tells her what it’s about, Debbie tries to be defensive. But that drops quite quickly and she goes straight round to see Tom.”

If Tom does possess a secret, then this could well prove to be a problem for Debbie, who does have a habit of hooking up with bad boys and – let’s face it – serial killers. So does Webb feel that Debbie will ever be able to fully trust the new man in her life?

“After Cameron, I think Debbie would find it hard to trust anyone fully. She wants to trust Tom and I think part of her does, but some of his behaviour gets to her.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

