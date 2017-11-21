EastEnders: Luke to beat Ben up in savage attack

Shock scenes see Ben beaten up at the Arches

Ben Mitchell will be left bloodied and battered after being beaten up by love interest Luke Browning in next week’s EastEnders.

Following a relationship bust-up, Luke will be seen sending Ben the gift of an expensive sports car in attempt to woo him back. But when Ben discovers that the vehicle has come from Luke, he tells him that he won’t be accepting it.

But Ben’s decision to reject both Luke and his expensive present has frightening repercussions in scenes to be shown on Friday 1 December.

During a showdown at the Arches, Luke will be seen trying again to convince Ben to give their relationship another go. But when Luke’s temper frays, Ben feels the full force of his anger.

Ben tries to fight back, but ends up getting attacked by a seething, rejected Luke – the smooth-talking businessman finally showing his true colours.

With Ben having doubted his mum’s word when she told him of the dangers of mixing with the Willmott-Browns, might this be the moment when he sees the family in their real light?

You can watch our 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

