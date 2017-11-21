EastEnders: Bronson the dog is taken by loan sharks – will the Taylors get him back?

The Taylor family were left in tears on tonight’s EastEnders when pet dog Bronson was removed from the family home by unscrupulous loan sharks.

The cash-strapped clan had been hoping to settle their debts once and for all, with Karen offering up her mother’s ring as repayment.

But after the hard-nosed Lloyd turned his nose up at the jewellery, he instead turned to the Taylors’ Staffordshire bull terrier, dragging him out of the house by his collar.

And the drama didn’t stop there: as the family yelled at Lloyd’s thugs to stop, the property was plunged into darkness thanks to the supply of electricity being cut off.

Thursday’s episode of EastEnders will see Karen and her brood still reeling from the loan sharks’ visit as they fret about Bronson’s fate.

In the end, it’s Linda who notices that Karen is upset and offers her a shoulder to cry on. Learning how desperate her position is, Linda appeals to Mick to lend Karen the money she needs. But can the Carters really afford to offer assistance?

By Friday, it’s Shirley who’s arranged for Karen’s electric problem to be sorted, while Linda arranges a collection for Karen. But will there be enough money to reunite the Taylors with their beloved dog?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

