Black Friday 2017 – Tesco deals, discounts and special offers

The supermarket giant is due to start a week of discounts and deals on 20th November

Black Friday is almost upon us with some retailers like Amazon already offering discounts. (They’ve got 30% off some of their tech like the Echo and Echo Dot, with Fire tablets on offer soon, too)

Tesco is about to join the party, vowing to offer a range of exceptional deals to users via their website across a full 7 days of discounts.

The supermarket giant describes the event as “all about the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more. Come back then for fantastic Black Friday offers through to superb Cyber Monday deals”

But even before Tesco’s official Black Friday deals arrive, they’re offering a number of discounts on electricals, including….

Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD – £249 (save £70)

LG 43LJ594 43 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV with Freeview Play – £319 (save £30)

HP 11.6″ Stream 11-aa000na X360 Intel Celeron 2GB RAM 32GB Storage Laptop with Office 365 and 1TB OneDrive Storage – £249 (save £30)

HP 14-BP015NA 14 Inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 500GB HDD Thin and Light Laptop – £349 (save £30)

