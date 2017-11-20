Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Josh makes a new move on Lauren – watch the full scene here!

EastEnders: Josh makes a new move on Lauren – watch the full scene here!

Find out how Lauren reacts in this first look at Monday's episode

There’s fresh romantic tension for Lauren on tonight’s EastEnders when she starts work again at Weyland. But how will she react to Josh’s advances?

Monday’s episode of the BBC1 soap sees Lauren restart her job at the Canary Wharf office and is immediately persuaded to work late to help Josh with a looming deadline.

However, Lauren soon feels threatened when she comes face to face with Josh’s ex-girlfriend Imogen, who tries to humiliate her.

After Imogen leaves, Lauren is quick to mimic her posh accent, a tactic that obviously impresses Josh, who leans in for a kiss. But how will Lauren respond?

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

'That was embarassing'

'Joshy' makes a move on Lauren tonight, it doesn't go according to plan! 😳😚▶︎BBC EastEnders is on tonight at 8.00PM on BBC One.◀︎

Posted by BBC EastEnders on Monday, November 20, 2017

