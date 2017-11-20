Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Bethany Platt to become a lapdancer

Coronation Street: Bethany Platt to become a lapdancer

"She feels she has power over the punters she’s dancing for," said a source

125982-83971dc

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) is to turn to lapdancing in the wake of her sexual grooming nightmare.

Advertisement

The vulnerable teen – who recently testified against evil abuser Nathan Curtis – will feature in the controversial new storyline that looks set to air in 2018.

A source told The Sun: “Becoming a lapdancer is about having control over men for Bethany. She feels she has power over the punters she’s dancing for because they are paying to watch her but can’t touch her.

“She pities them for wanting her and the fact she refuses to take all her clothes off helps her feel like she’s the one calling the shots. But she keeps what she’s doing a secret.”

141612.fa25178a-57f4-4475-a55b-21d28d4cc398

A Coronation Street spokesperson declined to comment on the plotline speculation.

Actress Lucy Fallon, who has played Bethany since 2015, has won critical and popular plaudits for her performance, last week scooping the Best Actress prize at this year’s Inside Soap Awards.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Fallon said that Bethany’s traumatic experiences will continue to affect her: “She’d certainly find it hard to trust people,” the Corrie star said.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

02_10_CORO_NATHAN_COURT_01

Coronation Street: Bethany’s troubles continue after Nathan’s trial, reveals Christopher Harper

Screen Shot adslajdaosjdaosjdaosjdaosjdoais2017-10-02 at 11.26.07

Coronation Street: will Nathan go free after Bethany’s courtroom grilling?

All about Coronation Street

125982-83971dc
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

02_10_CORO_NATHAN_COURT_01

Coronation Street: Bethany’s troubles continue after Nathan’s trial, reveals Christopher Harper

Screen Shot adslajdaosjdaosjdaosjdaosjdoais2017-10-02 at 11.26.07

Coronation Street: will Nathan go free after Bethany’s courtroom grilling?

ITV - DB

Has Bethany Platt REALLY left Coronation Street?

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 11.02.25

Coronation Street: Shona gets passionate with David – but she’s hiding a big secret!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more