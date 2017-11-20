Coronation Street: Bethany Platt to become a lapdancer

"She feels she has power over the punters she’s dancing for," said a source

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) is to turn to lapdancing in the wake of her sexual grooming nightmare.

The vulnerable teen – who recently testified against evil abuser Nathan Curtis – will feature in the controversial new storyline that looks set to air in 2018.

A source told The Sun: “Becoming a lapdancer is about having control over men for Bethany. She feels she has power over the punters she’s dancing for because they are paying to watch her but can’t touch her.

“She pities them for wanting her and the fact she refuses to take all her clothes off helps her feel like she’s the one calling the shots. But she keeps what she’s doing a secret.”

A Coronation Street spokesperson declined to comment on the plotline speculation.

Actress Lucy Fallon, who has played Bethany since 2015, has won critical and popular plaudits for her performance, last week scooping the Best Actress prize at this year’s Inside Soap Awards.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Fallon said that Bethany’s traumatic experiences will continue to affect her: “She’d certainly find it hard to trust people,” the Corrie star said.

