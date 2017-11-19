Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Kevin Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Who is Kevin Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Will it be fifth time lucky for this four-time finalist?

118510

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Kevin Clifton

Age: 34

Advertisement

Born: Waltham, Lincolnshire.

Twitter: @keviclifton

Instagram: keviclifton

Strictly wins: 0. Kevin has come an agonising second place on the show for four years running.

Which Strictly celebrity has Kevin been paired with? Susan Calman

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Kevin Clifton?

Frequently referred to as “Kevin from Grimsby”, Kevin boasts an impressive record since joining as a professional in 2013, having worked on the show as an assistant choreographer the year before. Coming from a dancing family (both his parents are former World Champions) he danced competitively until 2007.

Training in Latin and Ballroom as a child, he is a four time British Latin Champion and boasts a hefty International Open resume, having won titles in Italy, Japan, Finland, Taiwan, Slovakia and many more. On Strictly he has been a finalist on each of his four years on the show, and competes with his wife Karen, who has been a professional for one year more than him.

Advertisement

During his time on the show, Kevin has been paired with Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright and last year, Louise Redknapp.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

118503

Oti Mabuse

118497

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

141220.68782d85-fd14-466a-a1ef-c0b13e3f9969

Nadiya Bychkova

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Amy Dowden

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Chloe Hewitt

117546

Aljaz Skorjanec

118330

Giovanni Pernice

118512

AJ Pritchard

118326

Gorka Marquez

118504

Pasha Kovalev

118486

Kevin Clifton

118510

Brendan Cole

118514

Anton Du Beke

118402

Neil Jones

118495

Tags

Related news

117362

Coming soon! When is the first Strictly live show?

117443

Here’s two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball

All about Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

117362

Coming soon! When is the first Strictly live show?

117443

Here’s two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball

117588

Strictly Ed Balls gets told off for 'dancing like a rugby player'

111525

Is Gleb Savchenko set for Dancing with the Stars return after Strictly exit?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more