Who is Gorka Marquez? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Gorka Márquez

Age: 27

Advertisement

From: Bilbao, Spain

Twitter: @gorkamarquez1

Strictly wins: 0. Gorka only joined Strictly in 2016!

Which Strictly celebrity has Gorka been paired with? Alexandra Burke

Who is Gorka Márquez?

One of last year’s newbie professionals, Gorka is a Spanish dancing machine. Having first hit the dancefloor aged 12, Gorka soon became one of the top dancers in his country – he represented Spain in the World Latin Championships in 2010, and reached the semi-finals of the 2012 WDSF World Cup.

So far, so Strictly. But there’s more: Gorka tops off his CV by taking the lead role in dancing mega-show Burn the Floor, which saw him rumba-ing, samba-ing and salsa-ing all over the globe.

His first ever Strictly celebrity pairing was with EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, but the pair sadly only lasted three weeks on the show before being voted off.

Advertisement

However, Gorka made something of a comeback for week five when he returned to partner Anastacia owing to her partner Brendan Cole being injured.