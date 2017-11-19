Accessibility Links

Who is Giovanni Pernice? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Who is Giovanni Pernice? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

He made it to the finals in 2015 with Georgia May Foote, but will Giovanni get his hands on the glitterball this year?

118512

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Giovanni Pernice

Age: 26

From: Sicily, Italy

Twitter: @pernicegiovann1

Instagram: pernicegiovann1

Strictly wins: 0. Giovanni was a runner-up in 2015 with his then partner Georgia May Foote and came ninth last year with Laura Whitmore.

Which Strictly celebrity has Giovanni been paired with? Debbie McGee

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Giovanni Pernice?

Giovanni won the Italian Championships in 2012 and has competed in numerous international dance competitions. His favourite dance style is the jive as he feels it matches his cheeky personality.

Giovanni has the date of his championship win tattooed on his wrist, along with ‘Nato Per Vincere’ meaning ‘Born To Win’ written on his arm.

Giovanni and Georgia grew close while competing on Strictly and romance blossomed between the pair. They dated for less than a year and parted ways, but Giovanni recently revealed that he was still in touch with both Georgia and former dance partner Laura Whitmore.

“You spend so much time with them, it’s a shame to finish and then… nothing,” he said in March.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

118503

Oti Mabuse

118497

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

141220.68782d85-fd14-466a-a1ef-c0b13e3f9969

Nadiya Bychkova

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Amy Dowden

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Chloe Hewitt

117546

Aljaz Skorjanec

118330

Giovanni Pernice

118512

AJ Pritchard

118326

Gorka Marquez

118504

Pasha Kovalev

118486

Kevin Clifton

118510

Brendan Cole

118514

Anton Du Beke

118402

Neil Jones

118495

