Best Amazon Black Friday 2017 deals

Amazon Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Fire TV tablets, Xbox One S bundles, Hive, Kindle Paperwhite, LG TVs and smartphones are amongst the early deals available now

This year Black Friday falls on 24th November, but Amazon has been running deals since 17th November.

How to get the best deals on Amazon?

It is highly recommended to sign up as an Amazon Prime customer (you get a free trial) as Prime customers will get free postage and packaging on all purchases, in addition to exclusive early access to Lightning Deals, throughout the Black Friday period, between 17th – 26th November. Plus you’ll have free postage for all your Christmas shopping too!

UPDATE ON UPCOMING DEALS:

Huge deals starting at midnight on Sunday Echo Plus—will be reduced to just £109.99 (current price £139.99) and then Kindle Paperwhite will be just £79.99 (current price £109.99)

What are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon I can get today – Sunday 19th November

Get these deals right now…

Up to 50% off selected smart heating products from Hive and Osram

and 33% off Hive thermostats (work with Amazon Alex – control your heating by voice control)

The all-new Amazon Echo is now 20% off at just £69.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is now 30% off at just £34.99

Fire 7 Kids reduced to £69.99 from £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99

Xbox One S 500GB Console: Shadow of War Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 just £199.99

Get up to £170 off a brand new LG and Hisense 4K TV

There’s loads more Black Friday TV deals available from Toshiba to Sony Bravia here

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch with Wrist Based Heart Rate – save £100 (42%) now just £139.99

Get 20% off new Sony, Motorola and Nokia smartphones

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker: save £8.75 (now £23.24)

Big Brother Beanbags X-L funky bean bags: save £10.01 (now just £25.99)

20% off a range of projectors from LG, Optoma and Acer

Save £50 on new Jabra Bluetooth headphones – now just £29.99

Save over £100 on a new Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Save up to 25% on iOTA Laptops

Also, ALL Amazon Dash buttons are now reduced from £4.99 to just £1.99!

What are Amazon Lighting Deals and ‘Deals of the Day’?

Amazon will have new ‘Deals of the Day’ every day throughout the period, ranging from Amazon devices, electronics and pet supplies to kitchen and home & garden items. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – introduced throughout the sale, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.