Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after Blackpool Week?
Week nine sees the stars strutting their stuff in the Tower Ballroom - but who'll be getting their marching orders?
Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week is the highlight of the series.
From day dot every contestant dreams of making it to the Tower Ballroom and securing a spot for their professional partner there too.
Tonight we’ve seen Alexandra, Davood, Debbie, Gemma, Joe, Jonnie, Mollie and Susan live that dance dream, but for two of them there’s a nightmare just around the corner. Because while Strictly’s Blackpool Week is a right treat, someone still needs to be sent home and there’s still a dreaded Dance Off on the cards.
But who’ll be facing off beneath the lights of Blackpool’s ballroom stronghold? That’s for the viewing public to decide.
One act will have to follow in the footsteps of last week’s Strictly evictee, Ruth Langsford – but who do you think it should be?
Cast your vote and have your say.