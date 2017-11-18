Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Oksana Platero? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide

Who is Oksana Platero? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide

The Ukrainian dancer is new to Strictly, and will be joining TV court room star Judge Rinder on the dance floor

118481

Name: Oksana Platero

Advertisement

Age: 27

From: Ukraine

Twitter: @OksanaDmytrenko

Instagram: oksanaplatero

Celeb partner for 2016: Platero is paired with TV court room star Judge Robert Rinder, who was Benedict Cumberbatch’s best man at his wedding to Sophie Hunter (!!).

Oksana’s prediction: “I think we’ll make a strong team, and we’re going to go to the end, and we’re going to make it a memorable experience.”

Bio: Oksana began dancing at the age of six, and her awards include Ukraine National Youth champion, National US champion and USDC World Professional Rising Star Champion. She also did five series of Dancing with the Stars in the US… 

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYBZTu5OwU

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the pro dancers

118482

Oksana
Platero

118484

Karen
Clifton

118487

Pasha
Kovalev

118491

Joanne
Clifton

118521

AJ
Pritchard

118498

Oti
Mabuse

118500

Katya
Jones

118502

Janette
Manrara

118506

Gorka
Marquez

118509

Natalie
Lowe

118511

Kevin
Clifton

118513

Giovanni
Pernice

118515

Brendan
Cole

118517

Anton
Du Beke

118520

Aljaz
Skorjanec

Tags

Related news

117045

Keep Training! Strictly day one: nerves, a drug test and one fancy rumba outfit

117119

Strictly's Ed Balls dances at his book launch

All about Strictly Come Dancing

123160
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

117045

Keep Training! Strictly day one: nerves, a drug test and one fancy rumba outfit

117119

Strictly's Ed Balls dances at his book launch

117192

Strictly's Laura Whitmore turns to former champ Caroline Flack for extra dance practice

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more