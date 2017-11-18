Who is Oksana Platero? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide
The Ukrainian dancer is new to Strictly, and will be joining TV court room star Judge Rinder on the dance floor
Name: Oksana Platero
Age: 27
From: Ukraine
Twitter: @OksanaDmytrenko
Instagram: oksanaplatero
Celeb partner for 2016: Platero is paired with TV court room star Judge Robert Rinder, who was Benedict Cumberbatch’s best man at his wedding to Sophie Hunter (!!).
Oksana’s prediction: “I think we’ll make a strong team, and we’re going to go to the end, and we’re going to make it a memorable experience.”
Bio: Oksana began dancing at the age of six, and her awards include Ukraine National Youth champion, National US champion and USDC World Professional Rising Star Champion. She also did five series of Dancing with the Stars in the US…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYBZTu5OwU