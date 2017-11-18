Accessibility Links

Who is Joanne Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2016 professional dancers guide

She'll be dancing with Ore Oduba, competing against her brother and his wife, and she's one of the most highly decorated dancers in the Strictly family

Name: Joanne Clifton

Age: 32

From: Yorkshire

Twitter: @joanneclifton

Celeb partner for 2016: Clifton will be dancing with BBC Breakfast presenter Ore Oduba, who has described her as “very militant”.

Joanne says: “I’m not having [brother] Kevin in the final again! I’m in it to win it.”

Bio: It could be said that Joanne and her brother Kevin, also on Strictly, were destined for dancing, as both their parents were world champions themselves. This will be Joanne’s second series in the Strictly ballroom, after she was crowned world ballroom champion in 2014 – as well as having triumphed five times as British Champion.

Series highlight so far? 

Dancing the Argentine Tango to an arrangement of Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, earning a score of 39. 

What will Joanne and celebrity partner Ore dance to in the final?

The pair’s Favourite Dance will be their Jive to the tune of Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars. Their Showdance will be performed to “I Got Rhythm” by George and Ira Gershwin.

