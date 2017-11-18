Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrity line-up: who’s starring in series 15 of BBC1’s dancing extravaganza?
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is fast approaching, and now we know the celebrities who will be putting themselves to the test live on BBC1 every Saturday night.
The full Strictly 2017 contestant line-up is below, and don’t forget to keeeeeeeep checking our dedicated Strictly Come Dancing page for the latest news.
As for the rest of the show, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.
New pro dancers include Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden – find out more about all the Strictly 2017 professional dancers here.
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 full celebrity contestant line-up
Alexandra Burke
Jonnie Peacock
Debbie McGee
Chizzy Akudolu
Charlotte Hawkins
Brian Conley
Susan Calman
Aston Merrygold
Simon Rimmer
Joe McFadden
Rev Richard Coles
Gemma Atkinson
Ruth Langsford
Davood Ghadami
Mollie King
