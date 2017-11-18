Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Alexandra Burke?

Strictly 2017 star Burke is one of the most successful winners of The X Factor

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Alexandra Burke

Age: 28

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Aphrodite

Twitter: @alexandramusic

Which Strictly professional has Alexandra been paired with? Gorka Marquez

Week 8

Score on the leaderboard: 38

Dance: Argentine Tango to Mi Confession by Gotan Project

The judges’ verdict: “You’re a magnificent creature” enthused Bruno after Alexandra’s performance, as he praised her sequence of “razor-sharp” ganchos – those bits where their legs flick left, right and centre. Craig said that Alexandra never ceased to amaze him and said that their performance was “incredible”. Darcey said that she had beautiful lines and feet and that their performance was “so passionate”, while Shirley felt as though she was transported to a nightclub where it was just the two of them performing and described it as “superb”.

Week 7

Score on the leaderboard: 39

Dance: Cha Cha to I Got The Music in Me by Marcia Hines

The judges’ verdict: Shirley said that Alex “looked like a professional” and “put the cheeky into cha cha”. Bruno compared her to both Naomi Campbell and Beyonce in terms of sex appeal and said she was the “cha cha goddess”. Craig “really loved it” and Darcey concluded that it was “incredible work”.

Week 6

Score on the leaderboard: 35

Dance: Tango to Maneater by Nelly Furtado

The judges’ verdict: Craig said she “came out with all guns blazing” and he “loved it”. Darcey thought it was “fierce but not wild” and, in the spirit of Halloween, “terrifyingly good”. Shirley deemed it almost perfect and Bruno said Alexandra attacked the dance like a true “tigress”.

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 23

Dance: Samba to Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

The judges’ verdict: After last week’s triumph, Alexandra was expected to pick up another 10 or two this week. Sadly, it didn’t work out that way. The judges were critical of the detail in Burke’s performance, with Craig saying: “You’re an amazing dancer, love watching you, loved the tribal touches but your pigeon-toes ruined it”. Shirley agreed: “You have immense power, you’re a fantastic performer, upper is exquisite but work on foot and ankle position.”

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 39

Dance: Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner

The judges’ verdict: Both Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli gave Alexandra a standing ovation – and the routine went on to get an almost perfect score of 39 which was the highest of the series to date. “I have no idea where all that came from, darling!” said Craig, who thought that she created a nuclear reaction on the dance floor. “I don’t know about Proud Mary, but I’m Proud Shirley!” exclaimed the Head Judge, who also admitted that she was rendered speechless.

Bruno dropped Tina Turner’s name on the floor in spectacular fashion saying that he’d had the honour to work with the superstar and that he thought she would have loved the routine.

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 33

Dance: American Smooth to Wouldn’t It Be Loverly

The judges’ verdict: Alexandra’s technique was “very good”, and she had “lovely pivot turns” according to Shirley. “Your artistic sensibility is flawless,” said Bruno, who praised the fact that the former X Factor winner really “got what it was all about”. Craig, who had given Alexandra a standing ovation the previous week, said he wouldn’t be giving her the same praise this week – mainly owing to her free arm. But he did say that the routine was “brilliantly constructed” and that she danced it “really, really well.” Darcey said she was very versatile and that she was one to watch…

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 36

Dance: Paso Doble to Ven a Bailar

The judges’ verdict: It doesn’t get much better than this. Alexandra got a standing ovation from the studio audience and judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli…and eventually Craig Revel Horwood, too! She was praised for her strength and drama by Darcey, who said she was on the “edge of my seat” watching the former X Factor winner perform the Paso. Shirley Ballas loved it and said Alexandra was “fierce” and “brought it”, while she blew Bruno away.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

The judges’ verdict: Craig pulled Alexandra up on her loss of body contact on occasion, while Darcey said that she got “carried away” with her performance and that she was excited to see what else Alexandra had to give. Meanwhile Shirley Ballas tipped Alexandra for success and a front runner on the show this year.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Alexandra Burke:

Why did you want to do Strictly?

“I’ve been trying to get on Strictly for years, so being asked was a dream come true. I didn’t hesitate for a second – as soon as I got the call, I postponed my album and my single. I cancelled everything!

“The one thing that will drive me is my mum, who recently passed away. My being on the show was a dream of hers, as well as mine, so doing the best I can on Strictly means a lot to me.

“My mum was my biggest critic. And she has turned me into a perfectionist; everything I do is for her. So when I step on to that dance floor on Saturday night I want to do the best I can and make her proud.”

Hear more from Alexandra and Gorka in our exclusive interview below:

What is Alexandra Burke famous for?

London-born Alexandra Burke rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2008. She has since become one of the most successful winners of the competition.

Her debut album, Overcome, entered the charts at Number One and spawned four top-selling singles which earned her three BRIT nominations.

In 2014, she made her West End debut in The Bodyguard, taking over the lead role from Beverley Knight and has just completed a year-long residency as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical – which was directed and choreographed by none other than Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

Since being a contestant on The X Factor all those years ago, Burke has been a guest judge on the ITV singing competition and also on the BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance. Burke’s reality CV also includes a crack at the celebrity versions of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and First Dates.

Of taking part in Strictly, she says: “I am taking part in Strictly because I absolutely love the show. It’s a privilege and an honour that I have been asked because I never thought for a million years that I’d be able to get on the show that I’ve wanted to do for the longest time. Strictly is all about the fun, the families, it’s a great learning experience and I just want do my family proud.”

