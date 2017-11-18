John Lewis Black Friday 2017 – best deals, special offers and big discounts

Everything you need to know ahead of the department store's discount extravaganza

John Lewis will be joining the Black Friday discounts bonanza this year by offering cheap deals across their range.

What will John Lewis be discounting?

The department store says it will be offering cheap deals and Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts across “home, fashion, electricals and technology, including appliances, computers and TVs.”

How does this fit in with their “never knowingly undersold” commitment?

John Lewis says: “Our price promise in action means that even during our Black Friday event we’ll be checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices, so it’s worth taking a look online from time to time to see what’s new in our Black Friday offers.”

They also conform that if you see the offer on their website, they will honour it in their stores too.

Are there any pre-Black Friday deals available?

Yep. Although they’re not billed as Black Friday discounts, John Lewis already has a large number of electrical discounts and deals listed here.

We’ll update this page when we get more information on great deals on TVs, home electricals and technology.