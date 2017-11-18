When is Black Friday 2017? How to find the best cheap deals, offers and discounts

Everything you need to know about the upcoming day of savings across the UK

Although Christmas may still seem like a long way off, the retailers are already in full flow when it comes to preparing for the big event.

A relative newcomer to British shores Black Friday (along with Cyber Monday) has rapidly become one of the biggest fixtures in the British shopping calendar, and a pre-Christmas chance to get some fantastic discounts on this year’s “must have” items.

One of the biggest retailers in the world, the online giant does a lot of activity around Black Friday, and last year offered over 3,000 deals across the day.

Deals available on Amazon NOW!

The all-new Amazon Echo will be 20% off at just £69.99

The Amazon Echo Dot will be 30% off at just £34.99

Get up to £170 off a brand new LG and Hisense 4K TV

Get 20% off new Sony, Motorola and Nokia smartphones

Fire 7 Kids will be reduced to £69.99 from £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids will be reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99

However, there’s sure to be many more big discounts across a whole range of products, so make sure you check back closer to the day for more details.

Amazon also have a deals day of their own called Amazon Prime Day which is only open to Amazon Prime members who also get access to various “lightning deals” as part of their membership as well as next day delivery, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, photo storage and various other extras.

Last year, the catalogue shop brought their laminated book of dreams alive with a series of spectacular offers on a range of tablets, toys and tech.

Expect more of the same in 2017.

You can register with Argos for a newsletter to keep you ahead of the curve on their Black Friday deals.

The retail giant has already started discounting on a range of home electronics ahead of Black Friday. Here’s the latest deals we’ve spotted

The supermarket giant will be unveiling a full 7 days of Black Friday discounts and cheap deals from across their range on 20th November.

More details can be found here.

The department store will be offering a range of cheap deals and discounts for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

More details on what to expect can be found here.

Games consoles, games, tech, tablets and phones are one of the biggest parts of Black Friday and we’ll be expecting to see some deep discounting from GAME this year.

Here’s everything we know so far.

We’re hoping to see cheap deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One S and PS4 this year, plus much much more!

Electrical goods and home gadgets retailer AO is starting its Black Friday deals early with a whole fortnight of deals. Currently there are great deals to be had on items such as Ultra HD 4K TVs. as well as frankly ridiculous discounts on coffee machines and other kitchen gadgets.

For the latest deals and discount codes, click here.

Apple

You don’t often see the mighty Apple discount their consumer electronics products, but in 2016 a range of retailers offered all manner of cheap Apple devices as part of the Black Friday offering, including discounted mobile phone contracts with an ipHone, several hundred pounds off a Macbook and various iPad Pro deals.

We’ll have to wait and see what they do this year, but with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X both releasing in the run-up to Christmas, there will be plenty of Apple fans looking for bargains on slightly older ranges.

Watch this space!

ASOS

The online clothes retailer has in the past offered some really good Black Friday discounts.

Other retailers expected to take part:

Morrisons, Boots, B&Q, Mothercare, Very, La Redoute, New Look, Disney Store.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is many things. In America, it’s the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, when retailers slash prices and open early to encourage a pre-Christmas buying spree. In Britain it used to be best known as that funny day when Americans got into fights over cheap toasters. That changed in 2010, when Amazon UK started offering deals on the day and other shops followed suit. The media and retailers are determined to turn it into an ‘event’: newspapers get annual headlines about tramplings, robberies and ‘chaotic midnight scenes’, while retailers get massive advertising.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year the day of deals falls on Friday 24th November.

So that means…

Yes, Cyber Monday (Black Friday’s digital little brother) is on Monday 27th November.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are numerous urban legends surrounding the name. One theory goes that this is the day on which shops sell enough to become profitable for the year: getting out of the red and into the black. Another states that it’s tied into the financial crisis of 1869, when the US gold market collapsed, although this was actually a different ‘Black Friday’.

The real origin seems to be the Philadelphia police force, who were so fed up with the “irksome problem” of traffic jams caused by shoppers they christened the day “Black Friday”. Retailers always hated the name, wanting to swap it for the more positive ‘Big Friday’, but it stuck.

What is the difference between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day?

Cyber Monday was invented as an online analogue of Black Friday. The Monday after Thanksgiving, online retailers slash their prices, much as traditional shops do on Black Friday. Boxing Day is when British shops traditionally start their new year’s sales. Yes, Christmas is now so commercialised it has spawned three separate shopping holidays.

Where are the best Black Friday deals?

Every year many of the major retailers offers a range of deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Although at this stage we don’t know who will be offering what, some of the bigger retailers have already confirmed they will be joining the discount party, and we can make some educated guesses at the sort of things they might be discounting.