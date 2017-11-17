Black Friday 2017 Tesco deals: best offers, discounts and savings

The supermarket giant is due to start a week of discounts and deals on 20th November

Black Friday is almost upon us with some retailers like Amazon already offering discounts. (They’ve got 30% off some of their tech like the Echo and Echo Dot, with Fire tablets on offer soon, too)

Tesco is about to join the party, vowing to offer a range of exceptional deals to users via their website across a full 7 days of discounts.

The supermarket giant describes the event as “all about the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more. Come back then for fantastic Black Friday offers through to superb Cyber Monday deals”

We’ll be expecting offers from Tesco on TVs, small appliances, consoles and video games, white goods and much more, so watch this space and we’ll update as we learn more…

