Meet the cast of ITV’s psychological thriller Liar

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd lead the cast of this new drama from the Williams brothers

LIAR_EPISODE3_07

Here’s everything you need to know about the characters ahead of psychological drama Liar – and where you’ve seen the actors before.

Laura Nielson – Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt as Laura in Liar

Andrew Earlham – Ioan Gruffudd

LIAR_EPISODE1_35

Katy Sutcliffe – Zoe Tapper

Zoe Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe in Liar

Tom Bailey – Warren Brown

Warren Brown as Tom Bailey in Liar

Liam Sutcliffe – Richie Campbell

LIAR_EPISODE1_17

DI Vanessa Harmon – Shelley Conn

DI Vanessa Harmon in Liar

DS Rory Maxwell – Danny Webb

Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell in Liar (ITV)

Luke Earlham – Jamie Flatters 

Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham in Liar (ITV)

Catherine Macauley – Dawn Steele

Dawn Steele, who plays Mary's best friend Catherine in Liar

Who does she play? When Laura goes to Edinburgh to investigate the death of Andrew’s late wife Mary Earlham, she tracks down Catherine – Mary’s best friend.

Where have I seen her before? Scottish actress Dawn Steele (also known as Dawn Nolan) has starred in the dramas Monarch of the Glen, Wild at Heart and River City.

Ian – Kieran Bew 

Kieran Bew, who plays Ian in Liar

Who does he play? Ian first meets Laura in a hotel bar in Edinburgh, where he tries hitting on her.

Where have I seen him before? If you switch over the channel to BBC1 and spot Kieran in Rellik, you’re not dreaming. The actor stars in Jack and Harry Williams’ other drama – also on Mondays at 9pm – as DI Mike Sutherland. He’s also been in Doctor Who, Da Vinci’s Demons and Beowulf.

Jennifer – Jill Halfpenny

Jill Halpenny as DI Harman's wife Jennifer in Liar

Who does she play? We’ve seen her on a Skype call already, but Jill Halfpenny appears in person in the final episode of Liar as DI Vanessa Harman’s wife. She’s been away serving in the military and doesn’t know about Vanessa’s rape.

Where have I seen her before? Jill Halfpenny is still fondly remembered for her outstanding series two jive on Strictly Come Dancing. She’s best known for her roles in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Waterloo Road, but recently has turned more to stage musicals.

Charlotte – Laura Aikman

Laura Aikman as Andrew Earlham's new date Charlotte in Liar

Who does she play? Charlotte appears as Andrew Earlham’s new love interest in the final episode. But there’s more to the story than that…

Where have I seen her before? Laura Aikman has previously starred in Casualty and Waterloo Road. Recently you may have seen her in the BBC3 series Josh or Netflix comedy Lovesick.

