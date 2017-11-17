Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: Ruby Button returns for Frankie Osborne’s funeral

Hollyoaks: Ruby Button returns for Frankie Osborne’s funeral

Anna Shaffer is back for a guest appearance next week

c4 jh

Hollyoaks welcomes back a familiar face at the funeral of Frankie Osborne next week when Ruby Button returns to pay her respects.

Advertisement

Anna Shaffer will reprise the role she played from 2011-2014 of the rebellious teen who lived with the Osbornes for much of her three years in the village.

c4 jh

Ruby’s storylines included a battle with drug addiction, bullying Esther Bloom and suffering a heart attack, and her departure was tied into one of Frankie’s saucier storylines as the much-missed cougar slept with Ms Button’s boyfriend at the time, Ziggy Roscoe. But all is forgiven as Ruby arrives to say her goodbyes.

It seems that naughty streak is still there for Ruby when she makes trouble by kissing Luke Morgan during Frankie’s wake!

c4 jh

She then offers Esther a chance to come back to Spain with her and leave Hollyoaks behind – will Esther up sticks and go with her old friend following the loss of Frankie? Or will she stay with her family when they need her the most?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Tags

Related news

135819.f537d80c-6848-4b71-948c-2d73394b7204

Hollyoaks: Nancy and Kyle kiss next week

142421.385aeb33-94f2-426a-8fd3-6e74f023c371

Hollyoaks: Warren’s fling stays secret from Sienna, but is he falling for Grace?

All about Hollyoaks

c4 jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

135819.f537d80c-6848-4b71-948c-2d73394b7204

Hollyoaks: Nancy and Kyle kiss next week

142421.385aeb33-94f2-426a-8fd3-6e74f023c371

Hollyoaks: Warren’s fling stays secret from Sienna, but is he falling for Grace?

134597.b3097117-4a25-464a-b476-b37d79ed3d0b

Hollyoaks: Nick kisses Tegan behind Holly’s back next week

116041

Hollyoaks: Warren Fox’s son Joel Dexter to return to the soap next week

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more