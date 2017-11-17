Hollyoaks: Ruby Button returns for Frankie Osborne’s funeral

Hollyoaks welcomes back a familiar face at the funeral of Frankie Osborne next week when Ruby Button returns to pay her respects.

Anna Shaffer will reprise the role she played from 2011-2014 of the rebellious teen who lived with the Osbornes for much of her three years in the village.

Ruby’s storylines included a battle with drug addiction, bullying Esther Bloom and suffering a heart attack, and her departure was tied into one of Frankie’s saucier storylines as the much-missed cougar slept with Ms Button’s boyfriend at the time, Ziggy Roscoe. But all is forgiven as Ruby arrives to say her goodbyes.

It seems that naughty streak is still there for Ruby when she makes trouble by kissing Luke Morgan during Frankie’s wake!

She then offers Esther a chance to come back to Spain with her and leave Hollyoaks behind – will Esther up sticks and go with her old friend following the loss of Frankie? Or will she stay with her family when they need her the most?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.