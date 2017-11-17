Accessibility Links

EastEnders review: a week in Walford – episode 10

David Brown and Johnathon Hughes take a lighthearted look at life in Albert Square

It’s been a busy week in EastEnders, what with Ben Mitchell squaring up to James Willmott-Brown, Gethin Pryce getting the boot and the Carters launching their Queen Vic Blue Peter appeal.

So who better to guide you through events then RadioTimes.com’s own David Brown and Johnathon Hughes – two people still waiting on invites to Honey’s safari supper night…

You can watch the latest episode below. And also catch up on all the archive instalments, should you so wish…

