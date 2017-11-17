Coronation Street: where have you seen Rana’s brother Imran before? (hint: he’s been in EastEnders)

We take a look at Corrie actor Charlie de Melo's CV

Coronation Street gains a new character tonight thanks to the introduction of Rana’s brother Imran, who arrives just in time to see her preparing to recommit to Zeedan in a civil ceremony.

Speaking this week about what we can expect to see from Imran, actress Bhavna Limbachia said: “He’s the golden child of the family – or so they think!”

But where might you have seen the actor who plays him – Charlie de Melo – before?

Well, eagle-eyed soap fans may well have spotted him back in June as PC Jaz Jones. He was the investigating officer who ended up arresting Keegan on suspicion of the rape of Louise Mitchell.

Back in 2015, he was seen as ex-MI6 agent Martin in the short-lived BBC crime drama The Interceptor. Talking at the time about the filming of the series’ stunt scenes, de Melo said:

“That’s been amazing! It’s unlike anything that I’ve ever been a part of before. The scripts are so ambitious and exhilarating that when you read them, you wonder how on earth they’re going to be brought to life.

Other screen credits include guest appearances in Casualty and Doctors. De Melo was also seen in 2016 acting opposite Pixie Lott in a production of Breakfast at Tiffany’s at London’s Theatre Royal, Haymarket.

