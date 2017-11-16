There are TWO EastEnders episodes tonight – find out when they’re on

EastEnders fans, take note – there are two episodes of the BBC1 soap being shown tonight: one in the regular 7.30pm slot and a second at 8.30pm.

The reason for the double bill is down to the fact that Children in Need is being broadcast on Friday – though, of course, the EastEnders cast will be performing a song-and-dance spectacular as part of the fundraising extravaganza.

As for what you’ll be seeing on Thursday evening: Ben considers Luke’s invitation to meet Willmott-Brown, and despite his reluctance, he finds he’s unable to turn down the chance to face the man who raped his mother all those years ago. What does he have planned?

Plus Louise tries to help Shakil and Bex get back on track, while Michelle, Carmel, Honey and Kim plan a fundraising evening for the Vic.

Later on, Kathy tells Ian she is planning to leave Walford because of Ben, so he drags his younger brother round hoping he can persuade their mother to stay. Martin is furious when he learns what happened with Gethin and his daughter. Plus Donna’s meddling in Robbie’s online dating backfires…

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

