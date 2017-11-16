EastEnders: Willmott-Brown brands Kathy a liar – and Ben believes him

EastEnders’ James Willmott-Brown branded Kathy Beale a liar to her son Ben Mitchell tonight and insisted he didn’t rape her and they were having an affair. And what’s worse is that it looked like Ben believed him…

Having agreed to meet boyfriend Luke Browning’s dad after discovering the connection to his mother’s traumatic past, simmering Ben was summoned to the Weyland offices in the first of tonight’s double bill of episodes and came face-to-face with the one and only Mr Willmott-Brown.

Immediately intimidating his victim’s offspring, it didn’t take long for Ben’s temper to get the better of him and he lashed out at James’s mocking of Kathy’s version of events. When James claimed he and Kathy were secretly having an affair and their sexual encounter was consensual, Luke had to intervene as crazed Ben went on the attack – but master manipulator JWB kept his cool and continued to brand Kathy a liar.

Pulling Ben’s strings and knowing exactly which of the vulnerable lad’s buttons to press in order to brainwash him, James planted seeds of doubt by cruelly reminding Ben how Kathy had let her own son believe she was dead for years, and that he hadn’t been able to trust her since she came back into his life.

Pushing the seething Mr Mitchell into admitting to himself he doesn’t believe Kathy is telling the truth about the rape, James appeared to have done a number on the lad as he dropped his weapon and stopped his attack…

Has the evil ex-Dagmar boss managed to turn Kathy’s own son against her? Will Ben realise he’s being used as a pawn in the Willmott-Brown’s poisonous patriarch’s sick plot to ruin her life? Could this tear apart mother and son for good?

In the second of tonight’s episodes, Kathy plans to leave Walford for good following this week’s revelations – can elder son Ian convince her to stay? And whose side will Ben ultimately take?

In the second of tonight's episodes, Kathy plans to leave Walford for good following this week's revelations – can elder son Ian convince her to stay? And whose side will Ben ultimately take?

