EastEnders: Shakil kisses Louise – and Bex sees everything!

EastEnders’ Bex Fowler is not having a good week, and it just got a whole lot worse as she walked in on best friend Louise Mitchell kissing on/off boyfriend Shakil Kazemi – but all is not as it seems.

Advertisement

In the first of tonight’s double bill of Walford drama, lovesick Shaki probed Lou about whether Bex is still interested in him and revealed he wants them to be an item again – and admitted his niggling theory that she’s interested in someone else.

Agreeing Shaks is a better boyfriend option than inappropriate Gethin Pryce, after hearing Bex’s confession about the extent of her feelings for the shamed teacher, Ms Mitchell attempted to matchmake her mates and chatted with the confused Kazemi lad in the cafe.

Unfortunately, loose-lipped Lou unwittingly divulged all about Bex’s dalliance with Mr Pryce (oops) and Shakil was floored his ex had chosen one of their teachers over him. Trying to boost his confidence and begging him not to let on to Bex she’d told him about her playing teacher’s pet, Louise flattered shaken Shaki with compliments about how good looking he was and that loads of girls fancied him.

But insecure Shaks took this the wrong way and asked Louise if she did… Brushing off the awkwardness, Lou laughed it off and made her excuses to leave, but a friendly peck on the cheek turned into an unexpected snog when he turned his head at the wrong moment and the pair locked lips, with Shaki taking advantage of the attention and holding the moment for far longer than either were comfortable with – and just long enough for Bex to see as she entered the cafe, quickly running off before she was spotted.

Back home, Bex was in tears at what she thinks is a huge betrayal from two people she cares about – will she confront Shaks and Lou about what she was? Can they convince her it was innocent and that Louise gave Shakil a dressing down for trying it on? Or is Shakil so insecure Bex went for an older guy he wants to teach her a lesson by making out the kiss was real? Is he secretly in love with Louise? His face lit up when she awkwardly said she’d fancy him if they weren’t such good mates…

In the second instalment of EastEnders at 8.30pm on BBC1, Shakil ends up letting the cat out of the bag about Gethin and it’s not long before Bex’s dad Martin hears about the kiss. Bex is desperate for her dad not to report the incident to the authorities, but how will he feel when he learns Sonia already knew? And when Bex realises Louise blabbed to Shakil, will she reveal she saw them kiss? Could the girls’ friendship be over? And will Bex ever have something to smile about?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show and a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.