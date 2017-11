Amazon Black Friday 2017 – the best discounts, deals and special offers

Deals have already begun at the online retailer with prices slashed on technology, TVs and tablets. And there's much more to come...

This year Black Friday falls on 24th November and Amazon have announced that their main sale will start on 17th November. However, some deals have already begun with several Amazon devices, TVs and smartphones already slashed in price and more to come very soon…

How to get the best deals on Amazon?

It is highly recommended to sign up as an Amazon Prime customer (you get a free trial) as Prime customers will get free postage and packaging on all purchases, in addition to exclusive early access to Lightning Deals, throughout the Black Friday period, between 17th – 26th November. Plus you’ll have free postage for all your Christmas shopping too!

What are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon right now?

Amazon has started its Black Friday deals on a few select Amazon technology items from Wednesday 15th November.

Get these deals right now…

The all-new Amazon Echo is currently 20% off at just £69.99

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently 30% off at just £34.99

Get up to £170 off a brand new LG and Hisense 4K TV

Get 20% off new Sony, Motorola and Nokia smartphones

Save over £100 on a new Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

From Friday 17th a number of other Amazon items will be discounted

Fire 7 Kids will be reduced to £69.99 from £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids will be reduced by £40 to £89.99 from £129.99

Also, ALL Amazon Dash buttons will be reduced from £4.99 to just £1.99!

Amazon have a dedicated Black Friday page that details all the products they have on offer and its worth signing up to the daily deals email newsletter to stay ahead of the game. The Amazon mobile App will also be regularly updated on whats on offer and you’ll be able to get the latest deals straight from your mobile.

What are Amazon Lighting Deals and ‘Deals of the Day’?

Amazon will have new ‘Deals of the Day’ every day throughout the period, ranging from Amazon devices, electronics and pet supplies to kitchen and home & garden items. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – introduced throughout the sale, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

Amazon Prime members, including customers enjoying a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.