Who will win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017?

Who will win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017?

A fresh batch of contestants are heading into the Aussie jungle, but who'll be crowned King or Queen?

I'm a Celebrity 2017 main cast profile

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV this weekend and now that the official line-up has been confirmed, there’s only one question left to ask: Who’s got what it takes to win the whole thing?

Most of this year’s celebs had already been rumoured before being pictured landing in Australia this weekend, but now ITV have revealed exactly who will be getting covered in cockroaches and soaked in slime. From pop stars to politicians, YouTubers to comedians and Coronation Street’s finest, there’s quite a mix.

But which of this year’s stars will take top honours? Who do YOU think will be King or Queen of the jungle?

Cast your vote and have your say…

