There’s going to be a third series of The Durrells

ITV's Corfu-based family drama starring Keeley Hawes will return, reveals Simon Nye at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in London

The Durrells will soon be heading back to Corfu – as series three is about to begin filming.

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival after the UK premiere of series two, Simon Nye has revealed that this won’t be the last we see of Keeley Hawes as widowed Englishwoman and single mother Louisa Durrell.

Addressing the old adage “never working with children and animals,” he told the audience: “They got some exotic new – that’s series three, some exotic new animals.”

But Nye had let the proverbial cat out of the bag – and the secret was out.

Event host Kirsty Lang, who hosted the session with Hawes as well as executive producers Lee Morris and Sally Woodward Gentle, asked: “You mentioned series three. It hasn’t actually been announced. Is there going to be a series three?”

Nye confirmed that the script was written and production was about to start, with Hawes due to fly out to Corfu in three weeks’ time to continue the adventures of the Durrell family.

The Durrells in Corfu airs on Sundays, 8/7c, PBS Masterpiece