Where is ITV’s psychological thriller Liar filmed?

Here's where you will find the marshes, the restaurant and the town from new Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd drama Liar

The first thing that hits you about Liar is its breathtaking location. The four-part psychological thriller opens with a sweeping shot of a lone kayak in the marshes: on board is Joanne Froggatt’s character Laura.

Then the drama takes us to Laura’s pretty little seaside town and an ill-fated date night at a fancy restaurant on a pier.

Where was ITV’s Liar filmed?

Laura’s home town doesn’t actually exist in the version we see on TV.

The majority of the series is filmed in Deal on the Kent coast, but executive producer and director James Strong also used a number of other locations in order to bring the town to life. “He had a specific look in mind and a specific vision of a place he wanted it to be,” writer Jack Williams explained at a screening in London.

“It has to feel specific, but not so specific that it doesn’t feel like it could happen in the world today. It has to feel like a very present thing that can happen anywhere and to anyone.” (The “it” being the rape case at the centre of the drama.)

Director Strong, who was Bafta-nominated for his work on Broadchurch, led the hunt for a location.

“Having directed Broadchurch he said, ‘I want to do something very different.’ And then we went to a seaside town,” Jack added.

What about the marshes at the beginning of Liar?

The marshes that you see in the opening scene where Laura goes kayaking are actually located in Tollesbury, on the Essex coast.

Does the restaurant on the pier really exist?

Yes and no. “It’s just a cafe,” says Jack. “It’s a pretty nice cafe, but the sandwiches aren’t great.” A little investigation shows that this spot is actually called Jasin’s Restaurant, which serves soups and sandwiches and all-day breakfasts: not an ideal date location.

However, that striking pier does actually exist, and it’s in Deal.

