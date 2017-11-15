Emmerdale: did you see Marlon make a filthy faux pas? Watch the scene!
Loving those goolies...
Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle never lets us down in the comedy department, but tonight he really excelled himself with a verbal blunder that had viewers in stitches.
At a bake sale to raise money for young Leo, the Woolpack chef put his cakes on display, only to get tongue-tied in front of the school’s new headmistress.
“Feast your eyes on my goolies!” said a hapless Marlon, having meant to say ‘goodies’. The innuendo came, of course, just one day after Rhona made some snake-like cakes that had fans laughing about their somewhat phallic appearance.
- Emmerdale: Danny Miller teases “unusual” Robron Christmas episode
- Emmerdale: Emma Barton’s murderer to kill again?
But, if you ask us, headteacher Jessie Grant quite liked Marlon’s bumbling. Once she realised that he wasn’t Paddy’s partner, of course…
If you missed Marlon being left red-faced, then you can check out the scene in full below.
Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
CLIP: Marlon fancies Jessie (15 Nov 2017)
REPLAY: Marlon stumbles over his words when Jessie shows up…watch a clip now #Emmerdale
Posted by Emmerdale on Wednesday, November 15, 2017