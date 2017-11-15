Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: did you see Marlon make a filthy faux pas? Watch the scene!

Emmerdale: did you see Marlon make a filthy faux pas? Watch the scene!

Loving those goolies...

Screen Shot 2017-11-15 at 20.51.12

Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle never lets us down in the comedy department, but tonight he really excelled himself with a verbal blunder that had viewers in stitches.

At a bake sale to raise money for young Leo, the Woolpack chef put his cakes on display, only to get tongue-tied in front of the school’s new headmistress.

“Feast your eyes on my goolies!” said a hapless Marlon, having meant to say ‘goodies’. The innuendo came, of course, just one day after Rhona made some snake-like cakes that had fans laughing about their somewhat phallic appearance.

Screen Shot 2017-11-15 at 21.00.53

But, if you ask us, headteacher Jessie Grant quite liked Marlon’s bumbling. Once she realised that he wasn’t Paddy’s partner, of course…

If you missed Marlon being left red-faced, then you can check out the scene in full below.

Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

CLIP: Marlon fancies Jessie (15 Nov 2017)

REPLAY: Marlon stumbles over his words when Jessie shows up…watch a clip now #Emmerdale

Posted by Emmerdale on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2017-11-15 at 20.51.12
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

